The new reality TV show Marrying Millions first debuted on Lifetime last year but all 10 episodes of the first season are now available to stream online and we'll show you exactly how to watch the show from anywhere in the world. Marrying Millions is a docuseries that follows six couples who are deeply in love and planning to get married but come from completely different backgrounds. While six of the people in the show are extremely wealthy, their partners are not which leads to intense scrutiny from their friends and families. Is it true love or are their partners just in it for the money?

If you're a fan of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, then there is a good chance you'll enjoy Marrying Millions as the show was made by the same creators. The couples in season one of the show include Bill and Brianna, Katie and Kolton, Gentille and Brian, Drew and Rosie, Shawn and Kate and Sean and Megan. Marrying Millions sets itself apart from previous reality TV shows focused on dating because in some couples the man is the wealthy one while in others the woman is. Will all of the couples end up getting married and living happily ever after or will some call it quits before the finale? Keep reading to find out how to catch up on season one of Marrying Millions and we'll also show you how to watch Lifetime online so you're ready for season two which is set to air later this year. Marrying Millions: Where and when? Marrying Millions first premiered on Lifetime on July 10, 2019 and the first season of the show ran until September 11, 2019. All 10 episodes of the show are now available to stream online and while Marrying Millions has been renewed for a second season which is set to air this year, filming has not yet begun. When it does arrive though, season two will feature 16 episodes instead of 10. Watch Marrying Millions from outside your country You'll find all the details on how to watch Marrying Millions in the U.S, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to catch up on season one of the new reality TV series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the first season of Marrying Millions. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Marrying Millions in the U.S. If you live in the US and want to watch Marrying Millions, you have plenty of options to do so. For starters, you can stream the entire first season of the show on Lifetime for free and you don't even need to sign in to do so. You will have to watch some ads but it certainly beats having to login with the credentials from your cable provider as many other shows require you to do. If you are a cable subscriber though, you can also watch reruns of the show on Lifetime. If you're not interested in sitting through commercials or don't want to sign up for cable to watch season two of Marrying Millions when it comes out later this year, then there are a number of streaming services that will either let you watch the show online or give you access to Lifetime where you can watch it as well. Hulu - starting at $5.99 per month - The 1st season of Marrying Millions was recently added to Hulu and if you want to watch the show without commercials this is your best option to do so. However, you will need the service's Premium plan at $11.99 per month to watch the show without any annoying commercial breaks. If you plan on watching every episode of season two as they air, then Hulu + Live TV could be a better choice as you'll get access to Lifetime as well as 66 other live TV channels.

fuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes Lifetime as well as over 90 other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch two streams simultaneously and you can even record up to 30 hours of content using fuboTV's cloud DVR feature. Hulu's Premium + Live TV plan gives you the best of both worlds While Hulu's streaming service will allow you to watch every episode of season one of Marrying Millions right now, a Hulu + Live TV subscription will let you to watch new episodes as they air on Lifetime. However, you can combine the two with Hulu's Premium + Live TV plan for $60.99 per month and watch season one of the show without commercials right now and be ready to watch season two when it airs on Lifetime later this year.