The NFL Draft 2020 is already under way, and to kick off the third day of picks, Luke Bryan will be offering up a free live performance. The "Play It Again" performance will stream directly before the picks begin, and will be available to anyone who tunes in and watches on the same networks as the draft takes place. This is part of Verizon's #PayItForwardLIVE series of performances, where singers put on a show from the isolation of their own home.

Wondering how you can tune in and watch the performance for yourself? We have all the details below!

Luke Bryan NFL Draft 2020 Performance: When & where?

Luke Bryan's 'Play it Again' performance will take place during the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25. The singer will take the stage at noon Eastern and it will stream on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC, plus the ESPN app and NFL app as well as streaming on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Luke Bryan's 2020 NFL Draft performance from anywhere

