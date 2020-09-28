Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season wraps up with today's fixture that sees Arsenal travel to Anfield to face title-holders Liverpool. Don't miss a moment with our Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream guide.

Liverpool and Arsenal have met once already this season in the traditional curtain-raising Community Shield match. FA Cup holders Arsenal came out on top in that game with a win on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

In the Premier League, it's a 100% record for both sides so far. Liverpool beat newly-promoted Leeds United 4-3 in a thrilling opening game and saw off Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge a week later. In between Premier League fixtures, The Reds also progressed to the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup after hammering League One minnows Lincoln City 7-2.

It's been a similar success story for Arsenal. After that Community Shield win, the side went on to beat fellow Londoners Fulham 3-0 and West Ham 2-1 in gameweeks one and two, respectively, giving the Gunners maximum points thus far. They also made it through a tough Carabo Cup tie at Leicester City in their last outing.

Both sides will be looking to continue their unbeaten runs in competitive fixtures so far this season. Following this game, Liverpool and Arsenal face off again on Thursday in the Carabao Cup round of 16 so Jürgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will each have one eye on that mid-week fixture, too.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Liverpool vs Arsenal no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Anfield on Monday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5am AEST start on Tuesday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

