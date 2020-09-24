In-between league fixtures, round three of the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams now involved in the competition. Lincoln City of League One host current Premier League title holders Liverpool at Sincil Bank in today's game. Don't miss a moment with our Lincoln vs Liverpool live stream guide.
Liverpool enter the Carabao Cup at this third-round stage owing to their participation in European football. They go into tonight's game as obvious favorites having won the Premier League last season and with the wealth of talent at the club.
The Reds have won the EFL Cup a record eight times, though the last time they lifted the trophy was in 2012. Their last appearance in the final was in 2016 where they were beaten by Manchester City. Last year, Jurgen Klopp's side exited the competition at the quarter-final stage after a 5-0 loss to Aston Villa. A vastly inexperienced side was fielded that day while the first-team squad participated in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.
Since returning to Premier League football, Liverpool have recorded two victories in their opening two games with wins at home to newly-promoted Leeds United and away at Chelsea.
Lincoln failed to progress past round two last year though have had recent success in cup competitions, reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2016/17. The Imps defeated fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra 2-1 and League Two team Bradford 5-0 in order to earn a place in the third round.
Michael Appleton's side also holds a 100% record in other competitions so far in this campaign with two league victories and a penalty win in the EFL Trophy. Despite Liverpool having used the Carabao Cup to give younger players competitive game experience in recent years, they will pose a much different threat to any team Lincoln have faced so far this season.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Lincoln vs Liverpool no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Lincoln City vs Liverpool: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Sincil Bank on Thursday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.
That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Friday morning.
Watch Lincoln City vs Liverpool online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Lincoln City vs Liverpool game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Lincoln City vs Liverpool. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Lincoln City vs Liverpool live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Carabao Cup game between Lincoln City and Liverpool with the game being shown on its Sky Sports Main Event channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you're don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky's sports channels and coverage of not only the Carabao Cup, but the Premier League, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Lincoln City vs Liverpool live in the U.S.
For viewers in the U.S. ESPN+ is the easiest and best way to watch Carabao Cup games including Lincoln City vs Liverpool. ESPN holds the exclusive rights for Carabao Cup soccer in the States so should be your go-to place.
How to stream Lincoln City vs Liverpool live in Australia
To get your fix of Carabao Cup football Down Under, you'll need to tune in to BeIN Sports. You can subscribe to BeIN Sports Connect for AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year and access all of the Carabao Cup fixtures. It comes with a two-week trial, too.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Carabao Cup football among many other sports, competitions, and leagues from AU$25 per month. If there's something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
How to stream Lincoln City vs Liverpool live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Carabao Cup matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
