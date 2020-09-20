Today, Sampdoria travel to Turin's Juventus Stadium in the opening weekend of Serie A 2020/21 fixtures today. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Udinese vs Juventus live stream guide.

Juventus secured a record ninth consecutive and 36th overall Serie A title last term, winning the league by a single point. Some poor form after the unschedule season break left Inter in with a chance, though ultimately the Bianconeri held out to win the league after Coppa Italia final disappointment. In fact, it was a win against Sampdoria last season that secured the title for Ronaldo and Co. with two games remaining.

Juve went 14 games unbeaten to begin the 2019/20 season which set them up for success later down the line, though new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be without key players Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt due to injury for this opening game.

Conversely, Sampdoria finished 15th last season, seven points above the relegation zone. The Blucerchiati won five of their 13 post-lockdown games which was enough to quell any relegation fears without propelling them up the league significantly.

Claudio Ranieri will be hoping his side can start this year's campaign stronger than the last where they picked up only five points from their opening 10 games, though champions Juventus will pose a significant challenge.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Juventus vs Sampdoria no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Juventus vs Sampdoria: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Turin's Juventus Stadium on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8:45pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 7:45pm BST start in the UK with 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT being the time to tune in in the U.S.. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Monday morning.

Watch Juventus vs Sampdoria online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Serie A further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Juventus vs Sampdoria but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).