The Colts head coach Frank Reich knows Foles from their time together with the Eagles. He only had good things to say about the Bears'quarterback. In fact, he mentioned that Foles is unflappable under pressure and an extreme talent, indicating the Colts would have their hands full trying to slow him down.

The Colts and the Bears each look good going into this Sunday's matchup. Each team has a familiar, tested quarterback that has his own strengths. This season, Philip Rivers is completing 78% of his passes while Nick Foles is only completely 55% of his passes. Despite the difference in pass completion, and the fact that Rivers is heating up since the Colts' only loss this season, the Bears' offense should be taken seriously.

Chicago is fighting for its fourth consecutive win this season. Even if Nick Foles isn't passing for as many yards as Philip Rivers, the Bears are still at home and Rivers seems to have trouble on the road against aggressive defenses. It will be a close game. See below for how to watch the game as it happens live, and be sure to check out our guide on how to watch the 2020 NFL season as well.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears: Where and when?

The Colts head to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00 PM ET. The game at Soldier Field will not allow in-person fans, but you can still watch the game on CBS on various platforms streaming.

Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Colts vs. Bears game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Colts vs Bears. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears online in the US

This week 4 matchup is set to be shown on CBS. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Soldier Field for free!

Fubo TV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now. $54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears live in the UK

Good news American football fans, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this football game is not one of Sky's featured games, you can still tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears in Australia

If you're planning on watching in Australia the Colts take on the Bears, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.