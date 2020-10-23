Along with the previously mentioned acts, viewers will also be treated to performances by Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Morgan Evan & Gabby Barrett, and a special guest appearance by Bobby Bones.

The annual iHeartCountry Music Festival returns to TV screens and mobile devices this weekend. This year, the one-night-only event will be easier to watch than ever before and is set to feature performances by some of the biggest names in Country music including Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

iHeartCountry Music Festival live: When and where

The annual iHeartCountry Music Festival is a one-night event which airs on Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. You'll be able to stream the show live on the LivexLive website or listen via iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations or on iHeartCountry Radio via the iHeartRadio app.

While the concert is available to stream for free, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch iHeartCountry Music Festival live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the iHeartCountry Music Festival this weekend. It's available to stream for free via LivexLive website and the LivexLive app. That means you could watch on your smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, and other mobile devices. Alternatively, you can listen via iHeartMedia Country radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app as the festival airs live.

