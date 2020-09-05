Though football has yet to kick off again in European top tiers like the Premier League , La Liga , Serie A , and more, the best players from the region are back in action competing in the tournament. Portugal lifted the inaugural Nations League trophy two years ago and will be looking to be the first team to retain the title.

Before we get started with European league football, it's time to turn our attention to the UEFA Nations League national team competition. The 2020/21 iteration is well underway with the first raft of games taking place this month including this clash between Iceland and England. We've got all of the details on how to live stream Iceland vs England online no matter where you are in the world.

The conclusion of the 2019/20 season was delayed due to the global pandemic and the previously scheduled Euro 2020 tournament had to be postponed until next summer meaning the UEFA Nations League is the first time European fans have seen their national teams competing in quite some time.

Iceland face England in Group A2 with both teams eager to get a first win under their belts in this new competition. With Belgium, the world's best-ranked national team, also in their group, a win is essential if either team hopes to progress to the knockout stage of the Nations League.

The two sides have not met since Euro 2016 when England were dispatched 2-1 in a shock defeat. The Three Lions will be keen to avenge that defeat with a win in Reykjavík today.

Gareth Southgate's side come into the competition off the back of a successful 2018 FIFA World Cup which saw them reach the semi-final stage as well as several European qualifying victories late last year. England also finished third in the previous iteration of the UEFA Nations League.

Iceland have also looked good in recent games with victories over Turkey and Albania late last year, though the team failed to escape the group stage at the last World Cup. After such a long break from international games and a protracted end to domestic seasons, form will be out of the window making for an unpredictable and entertaining affair regardless of the result.

Iceland vs England: Where and when?

Saturday's UEFA Nations League match between Iceland and England takes place behind closed doors at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík, Iceland, with kick-off set for 4pm local time.

That makes it a 5:00pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT start for U.S. folks tuning. It's a 2:00am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Iceland vs England online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S. and UK broadcasters of the UEFA Nations League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Iceland vs England game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.