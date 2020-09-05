Before we get started with European league football, it's time to turn our attention to the UEFA Nations League national team competition. The 2020/21 iteration is well underway with the first raft of games taking place this month including this clash between Iceland and England. We've got all of the details on how to live stream Iceland vs England online no matter where you are in the world.
Though football has yet to kick off again in European top tiers like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and more, the best players from the region are back in action competing in the tournament. Portugal lifted the inaugural Nations League trophy two years ago and will be looking to be the first team to retain the title.
The conclusion of the 2019/20 season was delayed due to the global pandemic and the previously scheduled Euro 2020 tournament had to be postponed until next summer meaning the UEFA Nations League is the first time European fans have seen their national teams competing in quite some time.
Iceland face England in Group A2 with both teams eager to get a first win under their belts in this new competition. With Belgium, the world's best-ranked national team, also in their group, a win is essential if either team hopes to progress to the knockout stage of the Nations League.
The two sides have not met since Euro 2016 when England were dispatched 2-1 in a shock defeat. The Three Lions will be keen to avenge that defeat with a win in Reykjavík today.
Gareth Southgate's side come into the competition off the back of a successful 2018 FIFA World Cup which saw them reach the semi-final stage as well as several European qualifying victories late last year. England also finished third in the previous iteration of the UEFA Nations League.
Iceland have also looked good in recent games with victories over Turkey and Albania late last year, though the team failed to escape the group stage at the last World Cup. After such a long break from international games and a protracted end to domestic seasons, form will be out of the window making for an unpredictable and entertaining affair regardless of the result.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Iceland vs England no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Iceland vs England: Where and when?
Saturday's UEFA Nations League match between Iceland and England takes place behind closed doors at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík, Iceland, with kick-off set for 4pm local time.
That makes it a 5:00pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT start for U.S. folks tuning. It's a 2:00am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for those tuning in from Australia.
Watch Iceland vs England online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S. and UK broadcasters of the UEFA Nations League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Iceland vs England game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Iceland vs England. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Iceland vs England online in the UK
Sky Sports has extensive coverage of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League coverage in the UK, including Iceland vs England which is being shown on the Sky Sports Premier League channel. You can add Sky Sports to your Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Pass for access to the same channels if you've cut the cord.
How to stream Iceland vs England online in the U.S.
ESPN has broadcast rights to the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 and is splitting fixtures across its various channels and ESPN+ service. Iceland vs England is being broadcast on ESPN3 so you'll need access to that channel to watch live.
Sling's Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 which will give you access to Iceland vs England and many other games. Hulu with Live TV is another great option with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNews — though ESPN3 is not available there. AT&T Now and YouTube TV also feature ESPN and ESPN2 plus some other sports channels that may make them better options depending on the other content you want to watch.
Over-the-top service fuboTV will live stream than Spanish-language Iceland vs England broadcast by TUDN.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV to access UEFA Nations League matches!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.