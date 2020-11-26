For a lot of families it's a holiday tradition to watch Home Alone on Thanksgiving after the turkey dinner or sometime that weekend. It's a classic film that, for a lot of people, kicks off the Christmas season. From the music to the mischief, the movie is one of John Hughes most watched of all time.

Beyond Macaulay Culkin's rendition of Kevin McCalister, Home Alone features Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O'Hara, and John Candy. The movie was scored by famed composer John Williams and even netted him two Oscar nominations for the music.

While the now francised film series faded from its glory of the first two movies, the original Home Alone remains a sought after treat for the whole family. Its goal is to remind viewers that the most important thing is the people in their lives and not to take them for granted.

Home Alone - When and where?

Home Alone is streaming on Disney Plus and is available to watch at any time. The timeless holiday classic is free to stream with a Disney Plus subscription through a TV set-top box or mobile device.

How to watch Home Alone in the U. S.

For those in the US who already have a Disney Plus subscription you can watch Home Alone at any time. The classic movie is available now, no waiting required.

If you don't have a Disney Plus subscription yet, you can sign up for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available for $12.99 a month that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+. Unfortunately Disney has turned off its free trial so if you want to catch Home Alone streaming this year you'll need to pay for at least one month of the service.

Live stream Home Alone in the UK, Canada and Australia

Home Alone on Disney Plus will be available in all of the countries that Disney Plus has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will be able to watch the Christmas movie with a subscription to Disney Plus at any time after signing up for the service.

While the service offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK, $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.