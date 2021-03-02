HBO Max is quickly becoming a streaming service that can hold its own amongst powerhouses like Netflix and Disney+. In a late December 2020 announcement, HBO revealed that 15 new films from Warner Brothers would debut on the service at the same time as they're released in theaters, starting with Wonder Woman 1984.

HBO Max's monthly plan costs just $14.99 and gives you access to stream everything on the service with zero commercial interruptions! No free trial is available on HBO Max's website, though you can get 7 days for free by signing up through Hulu.

There are several ways to watch HBO Max on your TV. HBO Max is available as an app on Fire TV and Roku devices with the latest software update; you can use an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Roku Stick to add smart functionality to most TVs just by plugging one of these devices into the HDMI port! Apple TV is an option as well.

Alongside a myriad of TV shows and films from Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, Crunchyroll, and DC Comics, the service offers one of the most robust and affordable ways to keep your family entertained throughout the year. Unlike other streaming services, HBO Max has only one tier allowing you to stream everything with zero commercial interruptions for just $14.99 per month.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable model yet — and right now it's $5 off and comes with a free year of Food Network Kitchen! It also includes a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite that doesn't have volume buttons, though the device otherwise offers all the same features as the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Alternatively, you can use Chromecast or AirPlay to cast HBO Max from your compatible device to your TV.

When it comes to smart TVs, HBO Max can only be found as an app on Fire TVs, Roku TVs, and Samsung smart TVs made in 2016 and later. If you have any other smart TV, you won't be able to download HBO Max as an app and will instead need to use one of the other methods above or check out the list of other devices that support HBO Max below.

What devices support HBO Max?

Other than Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV devices we named above, other ways you can stream HBO Max include game consoles, iOS and Android tablets, and your smartphone or computer. Along with the latest generation consoles Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, you can also watch HBO Max using previous generation consoles including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Can you get HBO Max on Amazon Prime?

Yes! HBO Max is available as a Prime Video Channel. By signing up at Amazon, it allows you to access HBO Max movies and shows while you're in the Prime Video app and you'll also be able to login to the HBO Max app whenever you'd like. While there's no discount on the service through Amazon, it's definitely helpful if you're a Prime Video user who'd rather not have to switch between apps all the time.

How can I get HBO Max for free?

While HBO Max no longer offers a free trial on its website, there is a section on HBO Max full of free-to-watch content that you don't even need an account to stream. On the other hand, you can sign up through Hulu for a free 7-day trial of the service that gives you just enough time to check what's streaming there and see if you want to stay subscribed.