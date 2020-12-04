In this new modern take on the classic series, 16-year-old Frank and 12-year-old Joe find themselves leaving the big city to move to their parent's hometown of Bridgeport for the summer following a family tragedy.

Frank and Joe Hardy are returning to TV in an all-new series based on Edward Stratemeyer's popular mystery book series The Hardy Boys and we have all the details on how you can watch the new show online or on TV.

While staying with their Aunt Trudy, the Hardy Boys discover that their dad, detective Fenton Hardy, has taken on a secret investigation. The brothers suspect that their dad may be onto something and decide to take it upon themselves to start their own investigation. However, they won't be alone as their new friends in Bridgeport will be there to help.

According to Rohan Cambell and Alexander Elliott who play Frank and Joe in The Hardy Boys reboot, the new show will have a lot of comedy and action but it can also get dark and dramatic at times. This season will be a 13 episode-long whodunit with a twist ending that will keep mystery fans guessing every step of the way.

Whether you're a fan of the books or just love a good mystery, we'll show you how to watch The Hardy Boys from anywhere in the world.

The Hardy Boys - When and where?

The Hardy Boys will be available to stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, December 4 and all 13 hour-long episodes of the new show will be released at the same time.

How to watch The Hardy Boys in the U. S.

If you live in the US and have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch all 13 episodes of The Hardy Boys when the show is released on Friday, December 4. If you're not a subscriber yet though, the streaming service is currently offering a 1-week free trial which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself.

If you're considering signing up for Hulu, it's worth noting that there is also a Disney+ Bundle that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99. If you just want to watch The Hardy Boys on Hulu, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $54.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 60 live TV channels.

Get a The Hardy Boys livestream in Canada

If you live in Canada and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch The Hardy Boys on YTV. However, unlike in the US where it will release on December 4, the show will air on YTV in 2021. You'll also need to check YTV's website for the release date as the network has yet to announce it.

Watch The Hardy Boys in the UK and Australia

Unfortunately for viewers in the UK and Australia, no broadcaster or streaming service in either country has yet to acquire the rights to show The Hardy Boys. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch it.