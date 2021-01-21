Grown-ish is actually a spinoff of ABC's hit sitcom Black-ish which first premiered back in 2014 and ran for seven seasons. Black-ish tells the story of an upper middle class African American family living in Los Angeles. The show revolves around the lives of Andre 'Dre' Johnson, Rainbow Johnson and their five children. By the end of Black-ish, the Johnson's oldest daughter Zoey is preparing to head off to college and this is exactly where Grown-ish starts off.

Zoey Johnson and the other students at Cal U are heading back to college and we have all the details on how you can watch the second half of season 3 of Grown-ish online or on TV.

The first season of Grown-ish saw Zoey experience the difficulties of leaving home and learning how to live outside the nest while at college. Returning for her sophomore year in season two, Zoey made a conscious effort to ensure that her sequel was better than the original.

In the latest season of Grown-ish Zoey is living out her fashion dreams after dropping out of school in the mid-season finale to pursue her career as a celebrity stylist. Zoey now works full-time for rapper Joey Bada$$ as his stylist alongside his protege Indigo. Meanwhile back at school, her friends are dealing with the stress of college life and relationships. Will Zoey be able to make it as a professional stylist or will she regret dropping out of school to follow her dreams?

Whether you're a fan of Black-ish that misses the Johnsons or have been following the show since Zoey's college orientation, we'll show you exactly how to watch new episodes from season 3 of Grown-ish from anywhere in the world.

Grown-ish - When and where?

The first half of season 3 of Grown-ish premiered on Freeform back in January of last year and episodes from the second half of this season will begin airing on Thursday, January 21. New episodes will air weekly every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT.

Watch Grown-ish from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Grown-ish in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

