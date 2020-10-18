In this game, it probably comes down to whether you believe in Tom Brady above everything else. The Bucs suffered a loss against the Bears on Thursday and are now facing the undefeated Aaron Rogers. Still, if you're a Brady believer, there's nothing he can't overcome. The belief is not ridiculous, but the long time quarterback just hasn't looked as sharp this year as he has in the past. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will provide Brady some offensive help, plus Tampa Bay is solid on defense. The Packers' coach Matt LaFleur understands the challenge the Bucs present and will try to defend against the speedy team.

Aaron Rogers, on the other hand, has looked as good this season as he ever has. With four wins under his belt and an off week last week to rest, it seems hard to scoot an easy win past the Packers. They have already managed to defeat two 2019 playoff teams in the Vikings and the Saints. Plus, Rogers and company have scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games. It seems unlikely Tampa Bay will be able to quell the raging Packers, but again, it's Tom Brady on the other side so anything could happen.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Where and when?

In a battle of the Bays, Green Bay and Tampa Bay will kickoff on Sunday, October 18, at 4:25 PM ET. For fans on the West Coast, the game will be at 1:25 PM PT. Whether you're tuning in from the couch or it's a lazy day in bed, you can catch the action on FOX.

