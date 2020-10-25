After taking an early 10-0 lead last Sunday, the Packers let Tom Brady and the Bucs score 38 unanswered points and suffered their first loss of the season. It was an ugly game the entire team will look to put behind them as they battle the 1-5 Houston Texans in week 7.
Whether you're a cheesehead or a Texans fan, below we'll explain how to watch Packers vs Texans live no matter where you are in the world.
Considering they're 4-1 the Packers are favored to win this week, but the game could end up being a lot closer than some expect thanks to a tough Texans defense. If we're being honest, the Packers seem to struggle when a team has a solid D and a mean pass-rush. Basically, Green Bay will need to slow down J.J. Watt if they want to get a W on Sunday.
Until last week the Packers were the #1 offense in football averaging over 38 points a game, while the Texans sit at 29th and struggle to score more than 20 points in any game this season. However, now that Houston fired most of the head coach staff the entire team is playing with urgency, and the defense even got its first interception of the year last week.
What this all boils down to is the Texans are a better team than their record indicates, which should make this a great early Sunday game. At the same time, the Packers will likely come out strong and look to quickly bounce back from the embarrassing loss last week.
We don't know who will win this one, but here's how to watch it.
Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans: Where and when?
The Texans are at home facing the Packers at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game kicks off Sunday the 25th at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be a late 6pm evening game for you.
How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Packers vs Texans using untraditional means, we're here to help you figure it out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your football-watching weekend. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Packers game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans online in the U.S.
You can catch the action on FOX Sports, and trust me, this is one you won't want to miss. Users with a regular cable package can log into the FOX Sports app too, and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet.
Additionally, you can watch FOX with streaming services like FuboTV, which unlike some other streaming services actually offers all five channels that typically show NFL games (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial if you'd like. That means whichever game you decide to watch first will be free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans live in the UK
Packers fans are everywhere, and a lot of them are outside the US. Thankfully, you can watch the game with ease. Those in the UK can tune-in and catch tons of NFL action with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which is a great way to see every touchdown.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing the Packers vs Texans this week, and Sky actually won't air any Packers game till they play the 49ers in November. However, you can still watch Sunday's gridiron battle with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and the fan-favorite NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans live in Canada
Several NFL games air in Canada thanks to the streaming service DAZN, who actually owns the exclusive rights to all NFL coverage in the region. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass and NFL RedZone access, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans live in Australia
Last but certainly not least, NFL football fans in Australia can tune into several games each week on ESPN. While we're not sure if ESPN will show the Packers vs Texans in week 7, they own all the rights to NFL games down under. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages have it too.
If Football isn't your only interest, the over-the-top service will also let you stream several other sports - including Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. Better yet, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
Who do you think will win this weekend? Will Aaron Rodgers get back to his A-game, or will the Texans defense and Deshaun Watson come out swinging?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.