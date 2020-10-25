Whether you're a cheesehead or a Texans fan, below we'll explain how to watch Packers vs Texans live no matter where you are in the world.

After taking an early 10-0 lead last Sunday, the Packers let Tom Brady and the Bucs score 38 unanswered points and suffered their first loss of the season. It was an ugly game the entire team will look to put behind them as they battle the 1-5 Houston Texans in week 7.

Considering they're 4-1 the Packers are favored to win this week, but the game could end up being a lot closer than some expect thanks to a tough Texans defense. If we're being honest, the Packers seem to struggle when a team has a solid D and a mean pass-rush. Basically, Green Bay will need to slow down J.J. Watt if they want to get a W on Sunday.

Until last week the Packers were the #1 offense in football averaging over 38 points a game, while the Texans sit at 29th and struggle to score more than 20 points in any game this season. However, now that Houston fired most of the head coach staff the entire team is playing with urgency, and the defense even got its first interception of the year last week.

What this all boils down to is the Texans are a better team than their record indicates, which should make this a great early Sunday game. At the same time, the Packers will likely come out strong and look to quickly bounce back from the embarrassing loss last week.

We don't know who will win this one, but here's how to watch it.

Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans: Where and when?

The Texans are at home facing the Packers at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game kicks off Sunday the 25th at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be a late 6pm evening game for you.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Packers vs Texans using untraditional means, we're here to help you figure it out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your football-watching weekend. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.