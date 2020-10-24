2020 has brought on one of the greatest shakeups ever to the live music industry. Thousands of shows across the world have been postponed or cancelled, though thanks to modern technology, the show can still go on — online, that is. We're starting to see a major advance in livestreaming technology as various companies and music labels vie for the attention of millions of listeners stuck at home. FanTracks is one of the first to push livestreamed concerts to the next level, and its concert with the Goo Goo Dolls is just the beginning.

You've probably watched at least one performance this year of some musician recorded with their phone. Sometimes the audio is choppy, or the video is poorly lit, or they're interrupted by their dog... FanTracks is giving artists another option and bringing professional, full live shows to your mobile devices so you can see and hear your favorite musicians in full HD with premium sound production.

FanTracks previously has put on shows by bands 311 and Bush, though the latest FanTracks show features American rock band, the Goo Goo Dolls, set to play a full-length live set titled "Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls". The show will feature full lights, multi-camera angles that you can switch between, and premium sound. Later this year, the band will return to FanTracks for an exclusive show in support of its latest release, "It's Christmas All Over".

Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls: When and where

The Goo Goo Dolls concert by FanTracks begins at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24. This special event is only accessible by becoming a monthly FanTracks subscriber, though with your $2.99 monthly subscription to FanTracks, you'll also gain access to watch the previous FanTracks performances by Bush and 311, as well as future events. You can also cancel the subscription at any time, effectively making the ticket price as low as just $2.99.

How to watch Grounded with the Goo Goo Dolls live stream

This will be one of the easiest concerts to get to in your life. This live show featuring the Goo Goo Dolls will be available to stream on the FanTracks website once you become a FanTracks member. You can get your ticket here to prepare for when it kicks off at 6 p.m. PT and watch it live from your favorite device, or check in for the virtual lounge one hour early. If you are unable to view the website due to a location restriction, try out a VPN service so you can get access today.