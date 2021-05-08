With COVID-19 vaccines now beginning to be administered worldwide, Global Citizen is holding a special event to help raise donations and make sure everyone, everywhere has access to a vaccine that could potentially save their life. Hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will air worldwide this weekend in an effort to raise money for the cause and promote equitable distribution of the vaccines around the globe. Global Citizen has also created a website where you can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines. During the broadcast, viewers will be treated to performances by musical guests Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R., as well as appearances by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn. Plus, esteemed guests Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing as Campaign Chairs.

Global Citizen Vax Live concert: When and where There are quite a few ways to watch VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World as it premieres live, though the best way to watch will be exclusively on YouTube. VAX Live is airing this Saturday, May 8 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App. Meanwhile, Fox will air the event beginning at 11pm ET / 10pm CT on the same night. Those who watch on YouTube via Global Citizen's account will be treated to an extended event. While the concert will air for an hour on broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, and Fox, YouTube viewers will see an extended show that lasts for 90 minutes and features additional performances and appearances by NCT 127, Picture This, and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys. The full 90-minute show will be available to stream on YouTube on-demand after it premieres as well. Not every YouTube video is available to watch worldwide. Sometimes videos on YouTube and other services can be blocked depending on where you're located or traveling in the world. If you're seeing a restriction and unable to watch the event as it airs live, you can use a VPN to browse the web anonymously and unlock access to the show. There are a ton of cheap VPN services, though ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.