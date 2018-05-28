The 2018 FIFA Men's World Cup kicks off (literally and figuratively) at 11 a.m. ET June 14, with Saudi Arabia taking on host Russia. And as always, one of the biggest questions we get is about watching live sports over streaming services.

The good news is this: Yes, you can watch live sports on streaming services. And that goes for the World Cup, too.

This year's World Cup (it comes around once every four years) will be streaming on Fox (broadcast), FS1, and on the Fox Sports app.

Watching the World Cup on Fox and FS1

When it comes to the Fox broadcast channel, some services may have it, others might not. It depends on the service itself, and it depends on where you live. PlayStation Vue where I live, for instance, doesn't have access to it. YouTube TV does. So your mileage may vary.

However: After consulting the CordCutters Channel Matrix, we see that every major streaming service carries FS1. So that's covered.

Which streaming services have FS1