Formula One returns to Italian soil for the third time this season, as Mercedes look to clinch a record seventh Constructors title on Sunday - read on to find out how to get an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world. This weekend's action marks the return to the F1 calendar for a circuit steeped in motor racing folklore. It's been a long 14 years since the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola last hosted a GP, with its last appearance on the schedule seeing Michael Schumacher race to victory back in 2006. There's a condensed schedule for the drivers this weekend, with no Friday practice, and only one 90-minute practice session on Saturday ahead of Sunday's race.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton surpassed Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record of 91 grand prix victories in last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, allowing him to open up a comfortable 77-point lead at the top of the driver's championship ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. The focus looks likely to be away from those battling stablemates come the chequered flag and on the mercedes pit lane, with the team needing just 11 points to confirm the constructors title. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with our guide below. F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Where and when? The schedule for this weekend's racing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Italy is as follows: Saturday, October 31 Practice 1: 9am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AEDT

Qualifying: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 1am AEDT Sunday, November 1 Portugal Grand Prix 2020: 12.10pm GMT / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT / 11.10am AEDT

