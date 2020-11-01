Formula One returns to Italian soil for the third time this season, as Mercedes look to clinch a record seventh Constructors title on Sunday - read on to find out how to get an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.
This weekend's action marks the return to the F1 calendar for a circuit steeped in motor racing folklore.
It's been a long 14 years since the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola last hosted a GP, with its last appearance on the schedule seeing Michael Schumacher race to victory back in 2006.
There's a condensed schedule for the drivers this weekend, with no Friday practice, and only one 90-minute practice session on Saturday ahead of Sunday's race.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton surpassed Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record of 91 grand prix victories in last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, allowing him to open up a comfortable 77-point lead at the top of the driver's championship ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The focus looks likely to be away from those battling stablemates come the chequered flag and on the mercedes pit lane, with the team needing just 11 points to confirm the constructors title.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with our guide below.
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Where and when?
The schedule for this weekend's racing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Italy is as follows:
Saturday, October 31
- Practice 1: 9am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AEDT
- Qualifying: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 1am AEDT
Sunday, November 1
- Portugal Grand Prix 2020: 12.10pm GMT / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT / 11.10am AEDT
Watch F1 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from the Algarve further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV's Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.
A more comprehensive solution for those looking to bypass cable is Hulu + Live TV which comes in at £54.99 a month and offers 65 channels including ESPN, along with access to Hulu's impressive library of exclusive on demand content.
Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 7.55am ET / 4.55am PT ahead of a 10am ET / 5am PT start on Saturday.
Build-up coverage of Sunday's race, meanwhile, begins at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT with lights out for the race itself set for 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT.
How to stream 2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP live in the UK
Sky will also be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2020 F1 Emilia Romagna GP live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday starting at 10am ET / 5am PT.
Live stream F1 2020 Emilia Romagn Grand Prix live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season's F1 Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
The Emilia Romagna GP starts at 11.10am AEDT on Sunday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).
