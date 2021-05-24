Disney's iconic animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians remains a children's classic in part because of its memorable villain, Cruella De Vil, and the new live-action release of Cruella will see how the dangerously ambitious fashion designer first got her start. Though the film was originally intended for an exclusive theatrical debut, it was announced in late March that it will begin streaming on Disney+ on the very same day as it's released in theaters.

If you're wondering how to sign up for Disney+, how much the service costs, or how you can watch for free, check below.

Cruella is following in the footsteps of previous Disney+ release Mulan and is a Premiere Access film; you'll not only need to be a Disney+ member to watch but you'll also need to pay an additional $30 fee to unlock access to the film. Even with the $30 fee, that's a far cry from what a family might pay to see the same film at the theater. By purchasing Premiere Access, the film is added to your Disney+ account so you or the kids can watch whenever you'd like.

Cruella comes to Disney+ this week. Disney+ members can buy Premiere Access to unlock the film to stream on the very same day as it's released in theaters.

Disney's Cruella: When and Where

The live-action film Cruella premieres this Friday, May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ starting at 3am ET the same day. Disney+ members can purchase Premiere Access for $30 using the Disney Plus website and select platforms including Apple, Google, and Roku devices. Once you've purchased access to the film, you will be able to stream it on any device that supports Disney+ whenever you'd like for as long as you're a Disney+ member.

If you don't want to purchase Premiere Access to the film but you're a Disney+ member, you can stream the film beginning August 27 when it becomes available to all Disney+ subscribers.

How do you get a free Disney+ trial?

While Disney+ has offered a free trial in the past, there hasn't been one available for months now. Unfortunately, there's no way to join Disney+ for free at this time. However, the service happens to be one of the most affordable out there. WIth currency conversions, there is some variation in pricing based on which country you live in ($6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99), though you can save and drop the monthly cost even lower by paying for a full year of membership instead. You can get the full rundown on Disney+ monthly and annual pricing in your country via this Disney+ guide or choose from the plans below.

There's another Disney+ package which bundles in Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services starting at just $12.99 per month. If you're already a subscriber to one of these services, you could save money each month by switching to this bundled offer.