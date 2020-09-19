Citadel needs Brandon Rainey to come through in a big way if they want to put a dent in the final score. Rainey only completed around a quarter of his passes in week one against South Florida University and didn't have any touchdowns. Completed passes will be key to keep the ball moving down the field and compliment the team's 200 yard average of rushing yards per game.

If you're looking to tune in to see the Citadel Bulldogs take on the Clemson Tigers, there's a good chance you already know what's going to happen. While Citadel managed to beat Georgia Tech last year and even slowed USF's start last week, almost no one expects Clemson to lose this matchup — the betting line is around 46 points.

As for Clemson, Trevor Lawrence is looking really good already this year. He is completing over 70% of his passes and doesn't have an interception yet. There's not much the Tigers likely need to adjust for in this game to make things go their way. Still, this is their 2020 home opener and they haven't lost a home game in nearly four years.

Citadel vs Clemson: Where and when?

Citadel looks to upset Clemson at their home on Saturday, September 19, at 4:00 PM ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium, though the stands will remain empty. The game will be shown on ACCN so if you're not subscribed to a large cable package, you'll need a streaming service. Luckily, there are plenty that provide a way to watch online.

How to watch Citadel vs Clemson from anywhere

Citadel matching up against Clemson will be on ACCN, but that doesn't mean it will be accessible to everyone. In fact, if you're outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Citadel vs Clemson online

Clemson fans looking to watch their team grab another win in the 2020 season will have the most luck tuning in via a streaming service provider.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer ACCN with Sling TV being one of the cheapest options. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programing options for the remaining college football season.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch Citadel try and upset Clemson?

