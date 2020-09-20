It marked the first time that the Bears had scored 21 points in the fourth quarter since 2014, but coach Matt Nagy will be expecting his side to get into gear much earlier at home on Sunday.

While slow to get going, the Bears made a spirited rally against the Detroit Lions, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky leading the way in their fourth-quarter comeback.

While neither of these sides were unfancied going into the new campaign, both showed encouraging signs in their opening matches in week 1 - read on for full details on how to watch Chicago Bears vs New York Giants, no matter where you are in the world.

Sunday's game sees the Giants head back to Soldier Field, where they lost 19-14 last November. That match saw the Giants lead at halftime, 7-3, but then conceded 16 unanswered points in the third quarter.

While they ultimately succumbed 16-26 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, the Giants nevertheless held their own for large parts of the game against one of the league's best defenses and quarterbacks.

Key to any New York Success here will be getting their running game working, and all eyes will be on Saquon Barkley following his 15-carry, six-yard dud against the Steelers.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Chicago Bears vs New York Giants live stream for Sunday's game.

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Soldier Field on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.

Watch Chicago Bears vs New York Giants online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chicago Bears vs New York Giants, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs New York Giants online in the US

Tonight's match is set to be broadcast on CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and there's also the option of subscribing on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month with a seven-day FREE trial currently being offered to new users.

CBS is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday's match at Soldier Field for free!

How to stream Chicago Bears vs New York Giants live in the UK

Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.

Unfortunately this Bears vs Giants fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Chicago Bears vs New York Giants live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game in Canada.

Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!

Live stream Chicago Bears vs New York Giants in Australia

If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.