Gameweek two of the 2020/21 Premier League season is already upon us, and today's fixture list sees Chelsea welcome last year's titleholders Liverpool. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream guide.

Chelsea opened their Premier League account last weekend with a win away at Brighton. Goals from Jorginho, Reece James, and Kurt Zouma secure the three points for The Pensioners in that 3-1 victory.

Frank Lampard will want his side to continue the good form, though they'll face a tough test against Liverpool. He's also without a number of players through injury or fitness concerns including Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. Lampard also confirmed new signings Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva won't feature, though Timo Werner is fit to play after recovering from a dead leg on his debut.

Liverpool also won their first game of the season, though newly-promoited Leeds United will have given The Reds a fright at Anfield. Leeds came back from behind three times in the game that was ultimately settled when an 88th-minute Mo Salah penalty made it 4-3.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked shaky at the back though Salah was in great form, netting a hattrick and ultimately ensuring his team outscored the opposition. Liverpool this week have also secured the services of former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, though it remains to be seen if he will make his Liverpool debut at Stamford Bridge.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Arsenal vs West Ham no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 1:30pm ET / 8:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.