How to watch Bucks vs Heat live stream online

The Bucks are the top seeded team and if the Heat want to move on it will need to be in the form of a less than likely upset. That means most of the pressure is on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to keep performing at a high level.

The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks in game two of the conference semifinals on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The new times and dates for NBA playoff games come in light of the protests conducted by players bringing awareness to the injustice that became very personal for the players in Wisconsin. It even spurred the Milwaukee Brewers to not play in protest and unity with the NBA.

Despite being the underdogs in this conference semifinals match up, the Heat did best the Bucks in their two of three meetings during the regular season this year. To compete, the Heat will need to rely on Bam Adebayo and his guarding skills to keep Giannis as much in check as can be expected. Despite Milwaukee being the favorites here, Miami is not interested in folding without a fight and is fully intent on taking home a title. It should be a fantastic game.

Bucks vs Heat Game Two: Where and when?

Tip-off for game two starts Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 6:30 PM ET. This game, like the remaining NBA season and playoffs in the covid-era, will be taking place in the bubble at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. No fans will be in attendance, but that's been the case the whole time.

This playoff game will be exclusively on ESPN so you'll need to have a service provider with that channel included in the package to catch all the action.

How to watch Milwaukee vs Miami in game two from anywhere

Heads up for NBA League Pass subscribers, the local blackouts for the nationally televised games still apply here. Don't fret though, there are ways to keep that League Pass subscription valuable and join in the action from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Bucks take on the Heat. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Bucks vs Heat live stream online

While the NBA League Pass might work for some people, the better bet is probably to have access to ESPN for the nationally televised and exclusive games.

The NBA playoffs will take place across TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, but for game two of the Bucks and Heat, you're going to want ESPN. Sling TV will give you access to ESPN, along with TNT and the NBA TV channel as an add-on. If you go this direction, pick the Sling Orange package when you sign up because it's the one that includes ESPN. The default Orange package will cost $30 a month, while the NBA TV add-on will cost another $17.99 a month. The NBA TV add-on can be canceled at any time so once the playoffs are over (or your team is out) you can end that cost. There are other options for ESPN, but Sling TV should be the least expensive choice and probably the easiest streaming option.

Interested in more services you can watch the Bucks and Heat live stream?

Sling TV One of the easiest and best ways to get acccess to the big game will be via Sling. Sign up for the company's Orange plan to access ESPN from anywhere. $30 at Sling