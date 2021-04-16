The third Bang Bang Con is coming to your screens this weekend! BTS is hosting a special, free-to-watch event just for the BTS Army featuring previously unreleased footage from past concerts and meet & greet sessions with fans. The virtual livestream Bang Bang Con 2021 kicks off with footage from one of the group's first major performances, 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins. While the event should be available to watch worldwide, you can quickly bypass any location restrictions that won't let you watch due to where you're located by using a VPN.

Bang Bang Con 2021: When and where The BTS Bang Bang Con 2021 event airs live on YouTube this Saturday, April 17 at 3pm KST / 3am EST / 2pm PHT via the official BTS YouTube account. Though it's not easily apparent, not every YouTube video is available to watch everywhere. Sometimes videos on YouTube and other services can be blocked depending on where you're located in the world. If you're seeing a restriction and unable to watch the performance, you can use a VPN to browse the web anonymously and unlock access to the show. There are a ton of cheap VPN services, though ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.