The Browns and the Steelers are the real deal this year which means something's going to have to give when the two go head-to-head on October 18. There are a lot of aspects that make this game compelling. The Browns are off to their best start in over 20 years. Browns fans are used to heartbreak, but this year isn't one of those years. The problem is that the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger specifically have dominated them with his record standing at 23-2 in the times he's faced them. Plus, he's never lost to the Browns at home. Pittsburgh is also having their best start since 1979 by going 4-0.

Roethlisberger and new receiver Chase Claypool will try to get off to an early start and hold off the Browns' offense from Baker Mayfield. Of course, he'll have to deal with Myles Garrett﻿ along the way. As for Cleveland, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are looking as good as ever and helping Mayfield reach his full potential.

Will the Steelers remain undefeated or will the likes of Mayfield and Beckham Jr. be too much and carry the Browns to the top of the AFC North division?

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

For the early birds on the West Coast, the Browns and Steelers are facing off at Heinz Field on October 18, at 1:00 PM ET. This should be a thrilling matchup and worth tuning in for. You can catch the action on CBS.

Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Cleveland and Pittsburgh game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

