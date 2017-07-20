The British Open starts today, and you can watch it right from your phone!

Golf fans everywhere already know what today is: the Open Championship, also known as the British Open, starts today. If you don't want to miss a moment, or you want to rewatch the best moments, then you'll need to know how to watch using your phone. While this is a bit tricky because of when most coverage is airing, you can take advantage of replays and clips from a few different apps to stay up to date.

The Open

One of the best ways to keep up on everything going on during The British Open is the official Open app. You can watch the livestream, which is the ideal way to get a view of what is going on. You can watch a specific hole, or keep an eye on the featured group if you want to watch a specific player.

Of course, you can also listen to the radio broadcast, and watch highlights if you miss some of the action. The Open's app also includes a Course Guide, and a leaderboard. You can also check out The Open online for all of the same features if you want to check things out on your laptop.

Download The Open (free)

NBC Sports

NBC Sports also has tons of coverage for the British Open. You can watch live coverage if you're awake early, but you also get access to featured moments and clips throughout the weekend. This means that the most important moments that happen while you're sleeping will be available by the time that you wake up.

From within the app, you can filter the content, as well as see what is coming up over the weekend. Especially handy for those who haven't used the NBC Sports app before, there is a Golf Channel tab at the bottom of your screen. Tapping on that will directly bring you to all things British Open, which is exactly where you want to be.

You can also access of this through the website that has extras like more details on scores, and a better schedule. Of course, to access everything that NBC Sports has to offer, you will need to sign in with your cable provider.

Download NBC Sports (free)

Golf Channel Mobile

If all you're really interested in is golf, then you're going to want to take a look at Golf Channel Mobile. This is another app that you'll need to sign in using your cable provider, but once you do that you'll be good to go.

You can see scores, check the news, watch live videos, and even play some Fantasy Golf. This makes it a great way to keep up to date on things while the Open is going on!

Download Golf Channel Mobile (free)

