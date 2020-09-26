Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season is already upon us, and today's fixture list sees Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion. Don't miss a moment with our Brighton vs Man United live stream guide.

It was far from a positive start to the campaign for Brighton & Hove Albion as they opened their 2020/21 Premier League season with a 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea. The Seagulls bounced back a few days later with a 4-0 victory over League One's Portsmouth in the EFL Cup second round and an away win at Newcastle United in their second Premier League outing.

Graham Potter's men also saw off Championship side Preston North End in the EFL Cup third round in their last game to earn a spot in the fourth round. Their opponents in that cup tie are none other than Manchester United, so today's game will be a good chance to get the measure of them.

It has been a similarly mixed affair for Manchester United so far this season. The Red Devils faced defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side did not look fit for that clash despite an additional week's rest following the late finish to the Europa League in the summer.

United did get a win in the EFL Cup, however, knocking out lower league opposition in the form of Championship side Luton Town. A partially rotated team impressed in that game with players like Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson staking a claim for a Premier League start.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Brighton vs Man United no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Brighton vs Man United: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Amex Stadium on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 12pm BST local time.

That makes it a 7am ET / 4am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 9pm AEST start on Saturday evening.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Brighton vs Man United game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.