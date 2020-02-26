This Saturday, February 29, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo step into the octagon together in the flyweight bout of the evening to see who will be crowned the new champion. Weighing in at 125 pounds, Benavidez has been in more fights to date, though Figueiredo has quite an impressive record for the matches he's fought. Joseph Benavidez has a 28-5-0 record to date, while Deiveson Figueiredo sits at 17-1-0. The two have similar KO/TKO stats, with Benavidez going for the Southpaw stance while Figueirdo opts for Orthodox. Figueirdo is an inch taller and has an extra three inches of reach over Benavidez, which could prove to be the determining factor in this bout. The fight takes place in Norfolk, Virgina this time around, and streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

UFC Fight Night 169: When & where UFC Fight Night 169 takes place on Saturday, February 29. The event will be broadcasted live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk Virginia. Prelims will start at 5 p.m. Eastern, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern. How to live stream Benavidez vs. Figueiredo online from anywhere We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Saturday's octagon action further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching UFC and refuse to miss a moment of action - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) really helps. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that can be used to watch UFC Fight Night 169 from anywhere.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 (Benavidez vs. Figueiredo) in the U.S. on ESPN+ When it comes to UFC broadcasts in the U.S., ESPN+ now has exclusive rights, so it's the only place that you'll be able to actually find the fight. Unlike with some of the other UFC events, this fight won't be a Pay Per View event, which means that all you need is a subscription to ESPN+ in order to watch it. You can sign up for ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month if you prefer. You can cancel any of these subscriptions at any time. One of the best parts about ESPN+ is that you can watch it on nearly any screen in your home. It works on Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV, and of course your phone or PC as well.

ESPN+ is the exclusive streaming service for this fight in the U.S. You can sign up for a monthly subscription at $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for the year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month.