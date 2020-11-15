The Ravens are by far the favorites in this matchup. Even New England coach Bill Belichick has recently praised the Baltimore team saying, "they're good at everything." While the Raven's offensive production has seen a drop compared to last season, it still remains eighth overall this year.

The Patriots in 2020 are not the Patriots of years past, for a lot of reasons. But, as everyone learned from week nine, the teams should never be counted out. So as they gear up to take on Baltimore on Sunday Night Football it's safe to say anything can happen.

Lamar Jackson is having a year and remains part of the Raven's winning formula. He has helped the team achieve 30+ consecutive games scoring at least 20 or more points. Does New England have a prayer or is Belichick offering up flattering words in some kind of sneaky strategy?

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots: Where and when?

Sunday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots takes place at the normal time of 8:20 PM ET. The game will air on NBC on Sunday, November 15. Gillette Stadium will be empty, but you can catch all the action on multiple streaming platforms.

Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Ravens and Patriots game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots online in the US

This week 10 matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Gillette Stadium for free!

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.