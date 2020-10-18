It's a battle of the strugglers at a fan-less U.S. Bank Stadium this SUnday - read on for full details on how to watch Falcons vs Vikings, no matter where you are in the world. The Vikings come into the game fresh off a 27-26 loss to the Seahawks, desperate to improve upon their disappointing 1-4 season so far. Despite only chalking up one victory so far this term, Minnesota have at least been competitive, losing in agonsing style by a single point to both the Seahawks and Titans on last-minute scores.

The Falcons' season has been nothing short of a disaster and 0-5 they desperately need to pull out a win from somewhere. Last weekend's 23-16 capitulation at home to the Panthers last week led to the firing of GM Thomas Dimitroff and HC Dan Quinn. Raheem Morris takes over for Atalanta, inheriting a team that ranks second-last in the NFL for total defense, allowing a shocking 446 yards per game. One positive for the Falcons is that Minnesota looks set to be without star RB Dalvin Cook, who is struggling with an adductor strain. Read on as we explain below how to get a Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings live stream for Sunday's game. Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings: Where and when? These two teams meet at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday with kick-off set for 12pm CDT local time and 1pm ET/ 10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK. Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings online in the US Sunday's match is set to be broadcast on Fox. You can watch Fox online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website. Fox is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday's match for free!

