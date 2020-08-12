While Gian Piero Gasperini's side made a shaky start to the competition after losing their opening three games, they've improved greatly, and were emphatic 8-4 on aggregate winners over Valencia in the previous round. Couple that with a superb campaign in Serie A which saw them finish third and the Bergamo-based club will rightly fancy their chances to make it to the last four.

It's been a memorable season for Champions League newcomers Atalanta, who are the first debutants in the tournament to reach this stage since Leicester City back in 2017.

This fascinating quarter-final tie kicks off what has now become a Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Atalanta and PSG, no matter where in the world you are.

Paris Saint Germain nevertheless come into tonight's match as outright favourites and are on a high of their own after completing a domestic quadruple.

With the French League having been concluded early thanks to coronavirus precautions, PSG have played very little in comparison to the opponents in this match. It looks likely the Pariseans will need to negotiate this quarter-final without Kylian Mbappé, who is struggling with a sprained ankle.

Atalanta vs PSG: Where and when?

This Champions League last-eight clash is a one-off match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the US. If you're looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning in Australia.

Watch Atalanta vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Atalanta vs PSG, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Atalanta vs PSG online in the US

CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.

It's a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US for tonight's match.

How to stream Atalanta vs PSG live in the UK

Wednesday's match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 8pm BST kick-off.

If you're looking to stream matches via mobile, tablet or PC, then BT Sport app or BT Sport.com is where you subscribers need to head to. If you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that costs just £25 a month which you can stop and start whenever you like.

How to stream Atalanta vs PSG live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Atalanta and PSG, with kick-off set for 1pm ET, 10am PT.

The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

It's a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in Canada for tonight's match.

Live stream Atalanta vs PSG live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Atalanta vs PSG in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.