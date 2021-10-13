It's been more than two years since Netflix first released its sci-fi drama starring Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff but the wait is finally over and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes from season 2 of Another Life online.

In the relatively near future at a time when humanity has finally developed spaceships that can travel faster than light, an unidentified flying object in the shape of a Möbius strip lands on Earth. When a crystalline tower begins to grow from the alien spaceship, United States Interstellar Command scientist Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin) attempts to communicate with it and ends up identifying a signal from the structure sent to the star Pi Canis Majoris.

After it's decided that the source of the signal needs to be investigated further, Wallace's wife astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) replaces Ian Yerxa as the captain of the faster than light ship the Salvare. She is tasked with leading a crew to determine the origin of the artifact and establishing first contact with the species who sent it.

First released in October of 2019, Another Life was originally scheduled to begin shooting its second season in March of last year. However, like many shows last year, filming was delayed as a result of the pandemic. Season 2 of Another Life went into production in August of 2020 but unfortunately it was postponed again. Production wrapped up in December of last year and now fans of the show will finally get to see Niko and her crew try to return to Earth after witnessing the extraterrestrial race the Achaia wipe out an entire planet.

Niko and the others aboard the Salvare are concerned that Earth might suffer a similar fate while Erik and their daughter Jana have entered the alien ship in an effort to cure her advanced leukemia triggered by a blast of sound from the crystalline tower.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting the show's second season or enjoyed seeing Sackhoff play the role of Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, we have all the details on how you can watch season 2 of Another Life from anywhere in the world.

Another Life season 2 - When and where?

Season 2 of Another Life will premiere on Thursday, October 14 on Netflix. Just like with other Netflix Originals, all ten episodes from the latest season of the sci-fi drama will be available to watch at once in every country the streaming service has launched in so far.

How to watch Another Life in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have an active Netflix subscription, you'll be able to watch all ten new episodes from season 2 of Another Life on Thursday, October 14. However, if you haven't subscribed to Netflix yet, the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.

Netflix's Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won't be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service's Standard plan costs $13.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix's Premium plan for $17.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It's also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to see what Another LIfe is all about.

Get a Another Life live stream in Canada, the UK and Australia

As Another Life is a Netflix Original, season 2 of the show will be available to watch in Canada, the UK and Australia on the same day it releases in the U.S., Thursday, October 14.

It's worth noting that the streaming service's prices are somewhat different from country to country. In Canada, Netflix's Basic plan costs $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs $14.99 per month and the Premium plan costs $18.99 per month. In the UK, the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £8.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £11.99 per month. Finally, in Australia, the service's Basic plan costs AUD $10.99 per month, the Standard plan costs AUD $15.99 per month and the Premium plan costs AUD $19.99 per month.

Watch Another Life from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Another Life in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to see new episodes of Netflix's latest sci-fi drama when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

