America's Got Talent is about to take the stage for its fifteenth season. The nation's favorite talent show competition is returning to NBC this week with a new group of singers, comedians, dancers, and more performers to keep the whole family entertained while social distancing. Despite the production shutdowns which have impacted the TV industry since mid-March, America's Got Talent has been lucky enough to continue auditions virtually — as they say, the show must go on. Season 15 of America's Got Talent features host Terry Crews alongside former judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, returning judge Heidi Klum, and newcoming judge Sofia Vergara. Parts of the season were filmed earlier this year, and for the first time in the history of America's Got Talent, viewers will watch some auditions without an audience in the room. Other auditions to be aired were conducted virtually after traditional production was halted. With that in mind and the uncertainty around filming the rest of the season, there could be some unforeseen delays in the airing of season 15.

America's Got Talent Season 15: When & where America's Got Talent returns to NBC on Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Season 15 of the talent competition will be one to watch with untraditional auditions and a slate of new entertainers you'll have to see to believe. There are a few different ways to watch America's Got Talent live, including on the NBC website, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling TV. While NBC's website lets you watch the show live by logging in with your cable provider's information, you can check out Sling TV if you don't have cable. Meanwhile, Hulu with Live TV offers live NBC streaming in most areas of the U.S. as well. NBC's website even hosts the five most recent episodes to watch for free. How to watch America's Got Talent live from anywhere The options we've already mentioned make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch America's Got Talent, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Here are some more VPN services that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch America's Got Talent live. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Live stream America's Got Talent in the U.S. While there are several streaming services that offer access to watch NBC live, including Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, access is completely dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check each service's website beforehand to see which channels will be available in your area. Sling TV should be the first service you try out. It's one of the most affordable streaming services in the U.S. — especially with its latest offer that lets you join and score your first month for only $20. Plans normally start at $30 monthly. Sling offers NBC live streaming access in most areas of the U.S. so you can watch shows like America's Got Talent and Blindspot as they air live.

Sling TV NBC is available on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans, so sign up today to stream America's Got Talent for just $30/month! Sling's latest offer will even take $10 off the first month you're subscribed. From $20 at Sling

Another great option is Hulu with Live TV. Though you won't be able to watch live using Hulu's base plan, Hulu with Live TV includes access to NBC in most areas of the country; you can check if you'll receive the channel in your area at Hulu's website. Hulu with Live TV plans start at $55 per month and can be viewed on the Hulu app using devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more.

Hulu with Live TV Just like with Sling TV, NBC at Hulu with Live TV access is dependant on where you live in the U.S., and while it may not be as affordable, you get access to all of Hulu's live TV channels for one singular monthly cost. You'll also find it available on a few more devices than Sling TV, such as the Nintendo Switch. From $55 at Hulu