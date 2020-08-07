An American Pickle is based on Simon Rich's novella Sell Out which originally appeared in The New Yorker back in 2013. In addition to writing the film's source material, Rich also wrote its script. An American Pickle is Brandon Trost's solo directorial debut and Seth Rogen along with his long-time partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver produced the film.

Seth Rogen fans are in for a treat because the Canadian actor will be playing two roles in his latest film An American Pickle which is now available to stream on HBO Max. Keep reading as we have all the details on how you can watch the new comedy-drama from anywhere in the world.

The film tells the story of a struggling laborer named Herschel Greenbaum, played by Rogen, who immigrated to America in 1919 with the dream of building a better life for his family. However, while working at his new job in a pickle factory, Greenbaum falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.

Greenbaum is preserved perfectly in the brine and when he finally emerges from the vat in present day Brookly, he finds out that he hasn't aged a single day. While Greenbaum's family has passed on, he discovers that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum, who is also played by Rogen. Herschel is able to quickly adapt to the modern world and he even starts his own artisanal pickle business. However, he just can't seem to understand why Ben is so different from him despite the fact that the two are related.

Whether Seth Rogen is your favorite actor and you're looking forward to seeing his latest movie or you're just looking for something funny and different to watch this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch An American Pickle online from wherever you are in the world.

An American Pickle - When and where?

Seth Rogen's new movie An American Pickle premiered on HBO's new streaming service HBO Max on August 6. Subscribers to the service can log in and stream the film in its entirety right now.

How to watch An American Pickle from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch An American Pickle in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Seth Rogen's comedy-drama when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.

