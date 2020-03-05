Singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all be returning for their third season as judges and radio personality and comedian Bobby Bones will return as the show's in-house mentor. Executive producer of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest will also reprise his role as the show's host, a position he's held since the singing competition first debuted 18 years ago.

The search for the next American Idol is back on as the series has returned for its third season on ABC and 18th season overall. The format is essentially the same though and once again the show's judges will discover talented voices from all over the country to see who can become America's next singing sensation.

While American Idol will mostly follow the same format as it has in previous years, there is a new twist this season which will likely appeal to fans of The Voice. In a promo for the latest season of the show, Lionel Richie revealed that there will be head to head duets during Hollywood Week. Hollywood Week is the round that takes place following auditions and it can be quite difficult for American Idol contestants as they have to perform on their own as well as in groups. The concept of head to head duets sounds quite similar to the Battles that take place after auditions on The Voice but will have to wait and see if this is the case.

Season 18 of American Idol began on February 16th with the first round of auditions but we still have two more rounds to go before Hollywood Week kicks off on March 16th.

Read on for all the details on how to get a live stream of every episode of American Idol season 18 from anywhere in the world online.

American Idol Season 18: Where and when?

American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Each episode runs for about an hour and a half but with commercials, the show ends at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch American Idol online from outside your country

We have all the details on how American Idol fans can watch the show in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 18 of American Idol when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

This is where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and they come with the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are a lot of options out there but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.

