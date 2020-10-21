The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off tonight for Ajax and Liverpool as they face off in Amsterdam. Don't miss a moment with our Ajax vs Liverpool live stream guide.

Though this is the first Champions League game for both sides, they have already been active in their domestic campaigns. Visitors Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League after five games, registering three wins, one defeat, and a 2-2 draw in their most recent outing at local rivals Everton.

Ajax have fared a little better thus far in their Eredivisie league campaign, currently sitting in second place behind PSV Eindhoven after four wins from five games. In their last outing, they triumphed 5-1 over Heerenveen and will be hoping to continue that goalscoring form into today's game against Liverpool.

Last season on the European front, the Godenzonen failed to make it out of their Champions League group, though a third-place finish granted them entry into the Europa League knockouts. Sadly, Ajax were eliminated buy Getafe in the round of 32 with a 3-2 score over two legs.

Ajax have won the Champions League four times, though the last time they lifted the trophy was back in 1995. With a tough group that includes Liverpool and Atalanta, Erik ten Hag's team could struggle to progress to the knockout rounds once again.

Liverpool made it to the round of 16 in last year's Champions League with a dramatic second-leg clash against Atlético Madrid seeing them exit the competition after three late goals in extra time. Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy in 2019, though, and won the Premier League title last season so will be hoping to progress further in Europe this term.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Ajaz and Liverpool with our guide below.

Ajax vs Liverpool: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, October 21. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Ajax vs Liverpool but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Ajax vs Liverpool. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Ajax and Liverpool is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to stream Ajax vs Liverpool live in the UK

The Ajax vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to stream Ajax vs Liverpool live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Super Cup in Canada and will be showing the final game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Ajax vs Liverpool without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Ajax vs Liverpool live in Australia

If you're planning on watching the Ajax vs Liverpool in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.