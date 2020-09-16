The Academy of Country Music Awards are back for the 55th annual awards show! Though a postponement moved the show from its original planned date back in March 2020 to September, it's set to be an even bigger spectacle now that the event will include both live and pre-taped performances from some of country music's most popular artists. Award shows have been stepping up their game and offering bigger and better performances lately. This time around, the show will feature performances from host Keith Urban with Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw, and Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani. Plus, the show will open up with all five of the Entertainer of the Year nominees performing a must-see medley of their hits. There will even be a live performance debut of Taylor Swift's latest single "Betty" from her new album Folklore.

When are the 55th ACM Awards? This year's ACM Awards is airing live from Los Angeles, Nevada and hosted by Keith Urban. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16 and will be available to stream live via CBS All Access or the CBS network. What channel is the ACM Awards on tonight? If you're not a CBS All Access subscriber, you'll be able to watch the 55th ACM Awards live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET this Wednesday, September 16. If you miss the live airing of the event, you can stream the 55th ACM Awards on demand with a CBS All Access subscription. You can even score a free 7-day trial right now to watch without paying for the service. How to watch the ACM Awards in the U.S. There are a few different ways to watch the event as it airs live, though the best option is CBS All Access. You're able to watch the CBS channel live whenever you want with your membership, including the 55th ACM Awards. Plus, you can watch on your phone, computer, or streaming device! The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial for new members if you've never signed up before.

Alternatively, you could watch on Hulu with Live TV with a free 7-day trial. Plans there start at $54.99 per month. How to watch ACM Awards live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing CBS All Access to watch the awards show, and the trial offered makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching the 55th ACM Awards will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access CBS All Access no matter where you are so you can watch the event as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

