This year's Ally Coalition Annual Talent Show is going virtual for a live benefit concert featuring performances by some of the biggest names in music. The Ally Coalition is dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth, supporting homeless LGBTQ youth, and advocating for equality which is why it's no surprise that major acts like Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, or Hayley Williams will be lending their time and a special performance to the benefit. While the show itself is free to watch, you can donate during the event or right now by texting the letters TAC to the number 833-535-0584. You can also donate to The Ally Coalition via PayPal.
Along with Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, the 7th Annual Talent Show will feature performances by Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Blu Detiger, The Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, MUNA, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, and Tierra Whack. The show will feature more than just musical guests though; there will also be one-minute standup sessions with Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros, Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr. as well as a one-minute meal tutorial with Rachael Ray.
The Ally Coalition 7th Annual Talent Show: When and where
The Ally Coalition's 7th Annual Talent Show streams live on Jack Antonoff's official Twitch account this Monday, December 21 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. No rebroadcast dates have been announced, so don't miss your chance to watch! If the stream doesn't work due to your location, one of these cheap VPN services could help unblock the show so you can watch.
How to watch The Ally Coalition 7th Annual Talent Show live stream
This benefit concert is free to watch and easy to stream. It's available exclusively on Jack Antonoff's Twitch account, which we've embedded above for easy access. You can also watch the show using the Twitch app on your preferred mobile device or tablet.
The 7th Annual Talent Show is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch this virtual benefit concert live. Get in on this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Driving 1,000 miles in a pandemic with Android Auto as my co-pilot
No one else should be doing what I am this weekend, but if you have to drive cross-country in a pandemic, there are worse ways to do it than with Android Auto and the hands-free bliss of Google Assistant.
Review: The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is an excellent headset for PS5
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset may be primarily designed for PC, but it works really well on PS5. If you're looking for something a little more premium than what Sony offers, this is the way to go.
Having everything in Google's cloud is great — until it goes down
Google's online services are connected in multiple ways. This makes it nice and convenient but also means one tiny glitch can bring everything down.
Jumpstart your Galaxy Watch workouts with these fitness accessories
Want to take full advantage of your new Samsung Galaxy Watch for your fitness goals? These Galaxy Watch fitness accessories will help keep your watch charged and comfortable, track your health progress, and pump you up with your favorite exercise playlists.