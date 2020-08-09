Round five of the rejigged F1 2020 season sees Lewis Hamilton looking to chalk up consecutive wins on home turf. Read on for our guide to watching F1 online and get a 70th Anniversary Grand Prix live stream today.

Round four of the Coronavirus-delayed Formula 1 season sees the racers head to Silverstone this weekend for the first of two back-to-back races at the iconic track.

Last weekend's British GP on the same circuit delivered an absorbing finale, with Hamilton somehow managing to make it home in first, despite the Mercedes driver travelling for most of the final lap with a blown out tyre, holding off a pursuing Max Verstappen.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas will be looking to make amends after suffering tyre problems of his own last weekend with four laps to go, with the Finnish driver left floundering in a disappointing 11th place after making a strong start to the race.

Sergio Perez has once again been force to withdraw from this weekend's action following the Racing Point driver testing positive once again for COVID-19, with reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg set to deputise.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix: Where and when?

The schedule for this weekend's racing at Silverstone is a as follows:

Practice 1 - Friday, July 31 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, July 31 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, August 1 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, August 1 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

British Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, August 2 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

Watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Silverstone further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

