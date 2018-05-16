Whether you want to feel like you're floating through space or sailing across the ocean, 360-degree videos are one of the coolest ways to take you there. (Without going in person, of course.) Since the Oculus Go has such a crisp vision with hardly any blur it makes this device the best yet to experience these YouTube videos with. Read on below to see how!

Getting to YouTube

So you searched the store on your Oculus Go for quite some time and couldn't find a YouTube app, now what? Well, you don't need an app to browse YouTube on your Oculus Go. When you go to YouTube on the browser it's already fully compatible with your device!

Select your browser from the Navigate section of the Menu. Open the video that you want to watch in 360-degrees. You can find a lot of compatible videos just by searching "360 video". Press the Play button on the video and then select the Full screen option on the bottom right of the video. While in the video a menu bar will appear under the loading bar. Press the 360 option in the center. Enjoy the ride! If you want to change the viewing settings while playing the menu bar will appear as soon as you move your controller again.

What videos did you pick?

What are your favorite videos to watch in 360 on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below!