Controlling your PlayStation 4 is now available from your phone

Sony has expanded its horizons by allowing us to now use our phones as a controller for the PlayStation 4. The process is super simple, and extremely convenient. If your controller has died and you really don't feel like getting out of bed to put your PlayStation into rest mode to go to bed, you can have your phone do it.

This also works for waking up your PlayStation if it went into rest mode while you are in a blanket fort you don't want to leave!

Get the App

First things first you want to download the official PlayStation App to your phone. This app offers a ton of features, but I'm going to show you how to use it for what I consider one of its most important roles.

See on Google Play

Connect your phone to your PlayStation 4

When met with a blue screen, go ahead and sign into your PlayStation Network. At the bottom of the screen press the PlayStation Symbol. This will open a little mini-menu. Select "Second Screen". This will have you download another app, where you will have the option to continue on the same account you are logged in on the PlayStation App. A small help screen will show up, take a moment to read through it! Afterwords, connect your phone's wifi to the same Network your PlayStation 4 is connected to! Select your PlayStation 4.

Now connect your PlayStation 4 to your phone!

Go to Settings after powering up your PlayStation 4. Select PlayStation App Connection Settings. Now select Add device. Here it will show you a code. Input this code into the app on your phone so the two can fully register to one another.

In the future if you wish to change the devices synced with your PlayStation 4 you simply to to the same menu screen to add or remove devices.

App Controls

Now that you're all set up go back to your second screen app. The power button in the app will allow you to put your PlayStation into rest mode, or wake it up from rest mode!

How cool is this? Did you have any issues syncing up your devices? Tell us in the comments below!