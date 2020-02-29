How to use Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

Wireless PowerShare is a pretty nifty feature that lets the Galaxy S20 charge other devices wirelessly. While you can technically charge other phones, the feature is designed to be used with Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Here's what you need to know about the feature, and how to get started.

How to use Wireless PowerShare to wirelessly charge devices with the Galaxy S20

  1. Pull down the notification panel by swiping down from the top of the screen.
  2. Swipe down once more to reveal all the quick toggles.
  3. Select Wireless PowerShare.

  4. Put another device on the back of your S20 to charge it wirelessly with Wireless PowerShare.

Ideally, you'll need to put the device you want to charge at the center of the back of the Galaxy S20 because this is where the wireless charging coil is located. For accessories like the Galaxy Buds+, all you need to do is leave the case on the back of the phone, and it will start charging. You will see a charging indicator on the case, and the S20 also emits a notification tone to indicate that it is charging another device wirelessly.

There's only one point to consider when using Wireless PowerShare: Make sure that your S20 is adequately charged before using the feature. If your phone's battery goes below 30%, you won't be able to charge other devices wirelessly.

