WhatsApp's group calling feature is now rolling out to everyone on Android and iOS. The messaging platform picked up voice and video call support back in 2016, and the feature is very popular — every day, WhatsApp users spend over 2 billion minutes on calls.
To use group calling, you'll first need to place a one-on-one video or voice call, and then add participants to that call. Here's how to use WhatsApp's group calling feature for video and voice calls.
- Open WhatsApp from the app drawer or home screen.
- Go to the Calls tab.
Select the dialer icon at the bottom right corner.
- Select the first participant and use the dialer/video icons to make a voice or video call.
- From within the one-on-one call, tap the add participant button on the top right corner.
Select the second participant you'd like to add to the call and then hit the Add button.
Follow steps five and six to add more participants to the call — you can add up to four people simultaneously.
