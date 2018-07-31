WhatsApp's group calling feature is now rolling out to everyone on Android and iOS. The messaging platform picked up voice and video call support back in 2016, and the feature is very popular — every day, WhatsApp users spend over 2 billion minutes on calls.

To use group calling, you'll first need to place a one-on-one video or voice call, and then add participants to that call. Here's how to use WhatsApp's group calling feature for video and voice calls.