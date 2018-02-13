How to use VRChat with Samsung Gear VR

VRChat, the social VR space that allows you to take on just about any avatar and act out your wildest dreams, is usually accessible by Windows Mixed Reality (WMR), HTC Vive, or Oculus Rift. These are undoubtedly pricey options just to get in on some VRChat fun, but there is another way! If you have a Samsung Gear VR and a PC, I'll show you how to stream VRChat between the two. See Gear VR at Amazon

Before getting into the VRidge/Riftcat installation stuff, you need to have Steam, SteamVR, and VRChat installed on your PC. You might already have these running since VRChat can be played on a standard 2D monitor, but if that's not the case, you can download everything through these links. It's all free! Download Steam

Download SteamVR

How to get VRidge set up on your PC Before getting your phone set up, you need to get Riftcat installed and running on your PC. There are some minimum and recommended specs straight from the Riftcat website.

As long as your PC can run it, follow these steps: Navigate to the Riftcat website. Click Download. Click Run. Click Accept. Click Install. Click Start Riftcat. Click I Accept. It's now time to turn attention to the phone. How to get VRidge set up on your phone

Now that your PC is ready and waiting to connect, we will run through similar steps on your phone. Launch the Google Play app. Search for "VRidge". Tap VRidge 2.0. Tap Install. Tap Open. The VRidge app should attempt to make a connection with your PC. Ensure that your phone is using the same Wi-Fi network as your PC. How to stream VRChat to your Gear VR