How to use VRChat with Samsung Gear VR

VRChat, the social VR space that allows you to take on just about any avatar and act out your wildest dreams, is usually accessible by Windows Mixed Reality (WMR), HTC Vive, or Oculus Rift. These are undoubtedly pricey options just to get in on some VRChat fun, but there is another way! If you have a Samsung Gear VR and a PC, I'll show you how to stream VRChat between the two.

See Gear VR at Amazon

What you need to use VRChat on your Gear VR

Avatars in VRChat

Before getting into the VRidge/Riftcat installation stuff, you need to have Steam, SteamVR, and VRChat installed on your PC. You might already have these running since VRChat can be played on a standard 2D monitor, but if that's not the case, you can download everything through these links. It's all free!

How to get VRidge set up on your PC

Before getting your phone set up, you need to get Riftcat installed and running on your PC. There are some minimum and recommended specs straight from the Riftcat website.

Riftcat system reqs

As long as your PC can run it, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to the Riftcat website.
  2. Click Download.

  3. Click Run.

    Click Download. Click Run.

  4. Click Accept.

  5. Click Install.

    Click Accept. Click Install.

  6. Click Start Riftcat.

  7. Click I Accept.

    Click Start Riftcat. Click I Accept.

It's now time to turn attention to the phone.

How to get VRidge set up on your phone

VRidge on your phone

Now that your PC is ready and waiting to connect, we will run through similar steps on your phone.

  1. Launch the Google Play app.
  2. Search for "VRidge".

  3. Tap VRidge 2.0.

    Launch the Google Play app. Search for VRidge. Tap VRidge 2.0.

  4. Tap Install.

  5. Tap Open.

    Tap Install. Tap Open.

The VRidge app should attempt to make a connection with your PC. Ensure that your phone is using the same Wi-Fi network as your PC.

How to stream VRChat to your Gear VR

VRChat in Gear VR

Once you have the VRidge app installed on your phone and Riftcat set up on your PC, a connection will automatically be attempted. You should see a prompt pop up on your PC. At this point, you can place the phone inside your Gear VR and proceed on your computer.

  1. Click Yes if this is indeed your phone.

  2. Click the Play button. SteamVR should automatically launch.

    Click Yes. Click the Play button.

VRChat can be launched from your PC or through SteamVR Home that you can now see in your Gear VR. That's it! To get around in VRChat, it's recommended you use a gamepad, though you can work things out with the PC's keyboard and mouse.

Best Gamepad for Samsung Gear VR

Riftcat/VRidge is free to use for a limited amount of time. Following that, there's a €15 price tag to use it without restriction.

See at Riftcat

Dealing with latency issues

VRChat loading

Because you're likely streaming this content over Wi-Fi, choosing the 5GHz band (if possible) should cause far less latency issues.

If wireless just isn't cutting it and you have a Samsung Galaxy S8, you can always grab a USB-C to Ethernet adapter and run a cable to your Gear VR. This isn't the most elegant solution, but it might be necessary. For about $12, this one from CableCreation should do the trick.

See at Amazon

More resources

Need a bit more info about VRChat? Check out these other guides!