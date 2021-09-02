As one of the most popular audio streaming apps in the world, Spotify had been a bit behind on gaining a much-needed feature for its smartwatch companion app — until now. With the release of Wear OS 3 on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches, many of the apps on the wearable platform are getting some nice updates. Offline playback on Spotify's Wear OS app has finally begun rolling out to users, and here's how you can take advantage of this new feature to use Spotify offline on Wear OS 3 watches.

How to Spotify offline on Wear OS 3 watches

Before we get into getting your music downloaded to your Wear OS 3 smartwatch, to do this, you have to be a premium subscriber to Spotify. You will see the download option on your watch even if you have a free membership, but sadly the button won't do anything. Now, with that out of the way, let's get started.

With your watch paired to your phone, open the Spotify app on your watch. Swipe left on your watch screen. Tap on a playlist or podcast that you want to download. Select Download to Watch.

The playlist or podcast you selected will begin downloading to your watch so long as it is connected to your phone and has a data connection. At this time, even if your Wear OS 3 watch has a built-in speaker, you won't be able to listen to the downloaded audio. To do so, you'll need to connect to Bluetooth, like a great pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

How to find and remove offline Spotify audio from your Wear OS 3 watch

If you find that you are running out of space or won't need something you've saved for offline listening on your watch any longer, you'll probably want to remove the download — here's how.

Open Spotify on your smartwatch. Swipe left on the watch display. Tap on Downloads at the top of the screen.

Here is where you'll see your list of downloaded audio. Now, to remove the audio, it's just a couple more taps.