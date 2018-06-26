BlackBerry hadn't added a key to the keyboard in over a decade, but the KEY2 brings a new one called the Speed Key. It's the nine-dot matrix labeled key in the lower right and what it does is a nice addition to the keyboard shortcuts we first saw (for Android, anyway) on the Priv. The Speed Key allows you to use any of the 52 keyboard shortcuts you've created from any screen.

This is a nice addition for two reasons. First, it's always great to do something using fewer taps and the Speed Key means you never have to go back home before you can go where you really needed to go. The second is that sometimes moving back or away from an app will clear any text you've entered into any text boxes, which meant that using a keyboard shortcut to open an app like a password manager could be a pain if you had to go back home first.

Enough talk about why it's good, here's how to get going!

Set up your keyboard shortcuts

You might have noticed a prompt to set up keyboard shortcuts when you first logged into your KEY2. You probably ignored it and moved forward because during the first run is a pretty inconvenient time to be setting up keyboard shortcuts. That's OK. You can get into the setup several different ways.

Tap the Speed Key three or more times. You'll see a screen that lets you know what the Speed Key is for and a shortcut to go right to the settings page. Long press any empty spot on your home screen. In the window that appears, choose settings .

. In the next window choose Keyboard Shortcuts. Open the device Settings. Scroll down to Shortcuts and gestures .

. Choose Keyboard shortcuts.

Once you have the settings screen open, you'll see a list of the letters A - Z and the first few will have app or actions icons beside them. Those shortcuts are already set up. You can edit or delete them by tapping their entry and choosing Edit or Delete. You'll also notice Long Press and Short Press tabs at the top of the screen. You can create two different shortcuts for the same keyboard key this way. One shortcut is assigned to a normal tap on the key and the other triggers when you press and hold the key.

Here's how to assign a shortcut: