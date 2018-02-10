Have a gift card or game code and you're not sure how to enter it? Here's how.

It's your birthday and for one your great aunt Lucille got you something that you can actually use. She got you a PlayStation gift card. The world is your oyster, you're a kid in a candy shop, and various other idioms. One quick look at your PlayStation 4 and you are flummoxed. There does not seem to be any slot to slide your gift card through. You think that you probably shouldn't slide it into the disk slot. I am going to let you in on a little secret; don't put your gift card into the disk slot of your PS4.

Not matter how you end up with a gift card or game code, entering them is a breeze. Here's how you do it.

From your PlayStation home screen, go to the PlayStation Store. Once you're in the PlayStation Store, scroll all the way down until you find Redeem Codes. On the Redeem Codes screen, you will be presented with a box in which to enter your code or PlayStation gift card number.

It's a simple as that. You are now on your way to downloading a brand new game to help you get through another year and inevitably another birthday where you will hopefully end up with a few more gift cards to spend

And if you have a gamer in your life and you're looking for an easy gift that they will love, then you might want to consider picking up a PlayStation gift card. You could spend hours trying to find the perfect gift to make them happy, or you could get them a gift card and let them pick the perfect present themselves.

