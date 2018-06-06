From the main menu of the app, there are only two notable things, the option for "Social Sharing" on the top right and the list of live events right in front of you. Social sharing allows you to control how much of your interests people are allowed to see. Just because you connected your Facebook to Oculus Venues does not mean it is going to automatically share all of your personal information. In fact, with Facebook's growing concern for its user's safety, you have to opt into it. Even if you opt into this option it will only share information of shared interests with fellow peers. This means if you like the Android Central Facebook page only the other people who have also like the page will be able to see that you do. The full warning goes as follows:

In Venues, other attendees can see if you have something in common with them on Facebook like your mutual friends or Pages you've both liked. This only shares the things that you have in common, not your full Facebook profile.

To opt into social sharing: Select the settings button on the top left of the main menu screen of Oculus Venues. Select Social Sharing. Select Enable. Choosing your event

All available options will appear in a list as soon as you enter the event. On the bottom of each icon, you'll see information on the date and times the events are taking place. For more information on each event, all you gotta do is select the event in question and read the description. If the event is available to watch now you'll have an option to join the venue to get in. If not you can always hit the "Subscribe" button to receive updates. Upon trying to enter an event for the first time it will request access to your microphone and give you warnings of the time of an event you'll be joining. For instance, if you're watching a late night concert it will give you warnings about the potential foul language you might hear in the songs or audience. If you agree to these terms select "accept" and you will be loaded into the event. Viewing options If you want to watch these live events but don't want to talk to other people you can totally watch by yourself. As soon as you load into a venue it will start you in the Solo Viewing Mode. It'll kinda look like you're in a private booth looking down at the audience around you and the show in front of you. If you want to join all the people that you see having fun down there select "Join crowd" from the menu in front of you. This will place you in a random open seat within the audience. To change your seat you can either select "Try new seat", which will be in the same spot "Join crowd" used to be. This will randomize your seat to another one in the venue. Another way of doing this is to select any of the seats by you. While you can't directly move to a seat across the room you can keep changing your seat manually until you get there. Kinda like having to actually walk over there! People options