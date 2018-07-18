The first thing you want to do is get the Oculus TV app installed to your device. To do this, you want to head over to the Oculus Store page and download it. You can make this process even easier by saying, "Hey Oculus, show me Oculus TV" and your device will load up the page for you! After you have the app installed to your Oculus Go, open it up and get the show started. Using the app

To use Oculus TV, it will require you to download most of the apps you want to use within it. Some of the apps, listed below, will close you out of Oculus TV and launch you into the main apps. Whether this is on purpose or a glitch, we're not sure, but we'll keep you posted on updates. Open Oculus TV. Select the service you would like to watch. When the selection opens press "Download." After it is finished installing, select "Watch." Most of the selections in the "Whats on now" section won't require a download. These are the live TV options they have available for you. Anything from your Facebook videos to Red Bull TV can just be loaded up from your device where you can start watching all of the content they have to show. Apps that take you out of Oculus TV