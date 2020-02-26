Music Share is a particularly useful feature that lets your friends play music on your Bluetooth speakers. They don't have to set up their phones with Bluetooth speakers in your house; instead, your Galaxy S20 acts as the conduit for connecting your speakers with their phones. It's incredibly intuitive, and one of those features that every phone should come with.
Products used in this guide
- Share your music: Samsung Galaxy S20 ($1,000 at Samsung)
How to set up and use Music Share on the Galaxy S20
- Open Settings from the home screen.
- Tap Connections.
Go to Bluetooth.
- Select Advanced.
- Toggle Music Share to On.
Tap Music Share to configure sharing options.
- In the Share devices with setting, leave it to Contacts only. This way, only those in your contacts list will be able to use the feature.
- You can set permissions from the Ask for permission to connect setting. Select from Every time or Don't ask based on your preferences.
Disconnect when nothing is played for ensures your Bluetooth devices aren't available all the time. You can choose between 5, 10, or 30 minutes, or you could just select Don't disconnect to have your devices always paired.
Once Music Share has been set up, all you need to do is connect to a Bluetooth speaker in your house on your Galaxy S20. Then the device will show up on your contacts' Bluetooth speakers list, and they can just connect to it directly and start playing directly.
It saves the hassle of individually pairing each phone with a Bluetooth speaker, and overall it's just an elegant way of streaming audio from several Bluetooth-enabled devices. Music Share is particularly handy if you're hosting a party as it makes it easier for your guests to connect to your Bluetooth speakers.
Play on
Samsung Galaxy S20
The perfect phone for streaming music
The Galaxy S20 sets the bar high for flagships in 2020. Featuring a vivid 120Hz AMOLED display and the latest internal hardware, the S20 is a delight to use. Then there's the fact that you get excellent cameras, 5G connectivity, all-day battery life, and standout software features like Music Share.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your Galaxy S20+ deserves only the best leather cases
A big and powerful phone like the Galaxy S20+ deserves a premium case to go along with it. Here are our picks for the best leather cases for the handset!
Lose yourself in these Galaxy S20 leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as expensive as the Galaxy S20. Not sure which one you should get? Here are our top recommendations!
The Galaxy S20 is available in five great colors — here's the best one
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded phones of the year, and it also happens to come in a bunch of different colors. Here's how to pick the best one.